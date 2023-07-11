Baby discovered dead in a refuse container

File photo

Residents of Anlo Town, a suburb of New Juabeng South Municipality in the Eastern Region, were shocked when a scrap dealer discovered a newly born baby girl dumped into a refuse container next to the public toilet.

The assembly member for Anlo Town electoral area, Abu Amadu, told the media that the scrap dealer told him he saw a young lady throw a black polythene bag into the refuse container but did not suspect any criminal activity.



Later, while looking for scraps, he went into the container and noticed a black polythene bag, picked it up, and opened it because it was too heavy to carry, only to discover it was a baby.



He [scrap dealer] then drew the attention of nearby residents, who reported the problem to him [assemblyman].

According to the assemblyman, the scrap dealer was unable to identify the suspect because she was not a resident of the area.



The baby was discovered dead, Assemblyman added.



The assembly member has since reported the incident to the Koforidua Central Police Station, and the deceased child has been transported to the Central Hospital Mortuary.