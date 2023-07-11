0
Menu
News

Baby discovered dead in a refuse container

Dead Baby File photo

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Anlo Town, a suburb of New Juabeng South Municipality in the Eastern Region, were shocked when a scrap dealer discovered a newly born baby girl dumped into a refuse container next to the public toilet.

The assembly member for Anlo Town electoral area, Abu Amadu, told the media that the scrap dealer told him he saw a young lady throw a black polythene bag into the refuse container but did not suspect any criminal activity.

Later, while looking for scraps, he went into the container and noticed a black polythene bag, picked it up, and opened it because it was too heavy to carry, only to discover it was a baby.

He [scrap dealer] then drew the attention of nearby residents, who reported the problem to him [assemblyman].

According to the assemblyman, the scrap dealer was unable to identify the suspect because she was not a resident of the area.

The baby was discovered dead, Assemblyman added.

The assembly member has since reported the incident to the Koforidua Central Police Station, and the deceased child has been transported to the Central Hospital Mortuary.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Related Articles: