Baby dumped in a public toilet saved by residents

Baby Death Investigation File photo

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

According to information received by the Nyankonton Mu Nsem news desk, a newborn baby girl was dumped in a public toilet in Akwamu-Senchi Apaaso, a suburb of Asuogyaman district in Ghana’s Eastern region.

The baby was pushed through a base broken water closet pot into a pit filled with tissues, pads, and other items.

When neighbours heard a baby crying for help, they broke through part of the toilet building to save him.

The police were later informed and an investigation was launched.

Residents in the area have described the issue as unfortunate and asked the Police to investigate and bring the offender to book.

Several of them wondered why someone would dump the baby in the toilet when several others were in search of a child.

