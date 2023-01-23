0
Menu
News

Baby found dead on refuse dump at Sefwi-Bekwai

Baby34 File Photo

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

An unidentified baby girl believed to be about two weeks old has been found dead at sefwi-Bekwai in the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The deceased was found at a refuse dump in the early hours of Friday, January 20, 2023, wrapped in a cloth.

Mr Kwaku Bawah, a staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and an eyewitness, confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency, said he went to the refuse dump at dawn as has been his daily routine.

"On arrival l saw a baby covered with a cloth but the legs were showing so l raised alarm and some neighbours came over only to realize the baby had already passed away."

He said they informed the Assembly Member of Anorku Electoral Area, Mr Akwasi Prince Tano, who reported the incident to the Sefwi-Bekwai District Police Command.

Mr Tano said the police had collaborated with the Environmental Health Officers in the Municipality to bury the baby while investigations continued.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker