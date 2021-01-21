Baby stealing: GMA won’t shield any doctor involved in scandal - Dr Ankobea

President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) says it will not shield anybody in the recent scandal involving two of its members.

The GMA believes the laws of the land must deal with the alleged suspects without fear or favour.



11 people including Two medical doctors were rounded up in an operation by the Economic and Organized Crime Office, EOCO and the Dental and Medical Council for their alleged involvement in the harvesting of babies and human trafficking in some health facilities in the Greater Accra Region.



The President of the GMA, Dr. Frank Ankobea who was speaking on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show with Alfred Ocansey confirmed the doctors are their members and they would be thrown out of the profession after the court case is over.



“We are waiting for the court to finish it work. This is an allegation but that is why we have the Medical and Dental Council. If the court deals with them and it comes out to be true am sure they would be thrown out of the profession; If it turns out to be true we are not going to entertain this thing in the profession, no way.”

Dr. Ankobea who described the incident as heartbreaking said in the past when issues of this nature come up they go into it to ascertain the truth.



He, however, said even though the Medical and Dental Council has withdrawn the licenses of the two doctors, the GMA would still wait for the court before they take any action.



“I am not defending or holding brief for anyone. When something is said, that thing must be investigated. When issues of these come up we want to listen to the other side as well,” he stated.