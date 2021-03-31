Babylon system sucking the blood of SALL sufferers – Franklin Cudjoe reacts to Supreme Court ruling

President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa and a crusader for ‘justice’ for residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling on an application for review filed by Tsatsu Tsikata, the lawyer for SALL residents.

The court on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, upheld the ruling by the Supreme Court which allowed John Peter Amewu to hold himself as a Member of Parliament for Hohoe.



The 7-member panel that reviewed the decision of the original 5-member panel stated that no errors of law were committed by the judges to merit setting aside the decision.



Franklin Cudjoe who has been a strong advocate for what he believes to be respecting for rights of SALL residents tweeted “Supreme Court throws out SALL again. Me: Babylon system suckin the blood of SALL sufferers. Bomboclaat! Jah guide!”



Background

Some residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) dragged then Hohoe MP-elect John Peter Amewu and the EC to the High Court.



They contend that by not being allowed to vote in the December 2020 parliamentary elections, their rights have been breached.



They secured a 10-day injunction against the gazetting of John Peter Amewu as the winner of the polls.



