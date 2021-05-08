Back your campaign with ‘basic knowledge’ – Sam George to #NameAndShame crusaders

MP for Ningo Prampam, Sam Nartey George

The #FixTheCountry drive was taken a notch higher on Friday, May 7, 2021, with the introduction of the #NameAndShame campaign which saw participants calling out members of parliaments who have failed to live up to expectation.

The crusaders cropped photos of the MPs with roads, schools and other projects in their constituencies which are in a terrible state as they pressed home the call for effective leadership.



Among the MPs whose names featured prominently were Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Dome Kwabenya MP, Sara Adwoa Safo and Samuel Nartey George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram.



The ‘fire’ appears to have gotten to Sam George who used his Twitter timeline to lash out at the tweeps for being ignorant about what the work of members of parliament entails.



Sam George says it’s not the duty of MPs to undertake road projects and that an MP can only lobby for such projects to take place in his/her constituency.

He added that if the #NameAndShame protestors have any grievances about the condition of Ghana’s road, they should blame the Minister for Roads and Highways



“Asking an MP to get roads fixed? For real? The #NameAndShame campaign must be backed by basic knowledge. My job is to lobby but you have a Minister for Roads & Highways. If you have any bile, spit it at him for that is his job. I have lobbied. He has failed. Hold him responsible”



