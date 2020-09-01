General News

Backward practices of lynching innocent women suspected of witchcraft must stop - Naana Jane

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has condemned the incessant attacks on women on suspicion of them being witches.

This comes on the back of reports that a 50-year-old Meiri Ibrahim was hacked by some men in her community in Sumpini in the West Gonja District of the Savannah region after she was accused of being behind the death of a young man.



Meiri Ibrahim sustained severe machete wounds on her head, arms and hands and was rushed to the Damongo Government Hospital where she is receiving treatment.



Commenting on such a backward act, the Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC said no woman on earth should be handed such treatment just because some group of people declared her as a witch based on unfounded reasons.

She said “Innocent women continue to be attacked and killed in Ghana because someone has decided that they are witches. The brutal attack on three women in Lantekura in the West Gonja District of the Savannah Region is absolutely unacceptable in 21st century Ghana. This must stop now”.



The Savannah region has in recent times become notorious for such incidents as some weeks ago 90-year-old Akua Danteh was beaten till she fell unconscious and later lost her life.



The suspects have since been apprehended and are currently been tried at the court for justice to prevail.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.