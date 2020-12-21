Bad governance can kill many Ghanaians than coronavirus – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has indicated that the Akufo-Addo-led administration should be fixing what has hindered the governance process rather than taking measures against the novel coronavirus.

According to him, the president’s addresses on Ghana’s COVID-19 fight will be an exercise in futility if the anomalies in the December 7 elections are not rectified.



Asiedu Nketia noted in an interview with Joy News on the back of the President’s 20th COVID-19 address on Sunday, December 20, “if we’re going to die, many more people can die of bad governance than COVID-19. So, you [Akufo-Addo] must fix the governance system.”



Citing the killings at some polling stations and other electoral violence which characterised the just-ended polls, the NDC scribe observed that gunshots kill faster than COVID-19.

“If I’m affected by COVID-19 now, I have a chance of surviving and it will take me some time to solve. But if the shooting that is going on now… If they shoot me now, won’t I die? And I will die faster than the COVID-19.”



Asiedu Nketia urged the government to “fix the wrong things that are threatening to throw this country into explosion than to be talking about COVID-19 at this stage”.



The NDC has rejected the presidential election verdict announced by the Electoral Commission which declared Nana Akufo-Addo president-elect.