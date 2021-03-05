Bad odour from near-collapse toilet affects our health - New Town residents

Drivers and passengers want some action taken on the toilet facility

Correspondence from Bono Region

Residents, drivers and passengers at New Town, a suburb of Sunyani are faced with a daily challenge of breathing a strong odour from a dilapidated toilet.



The public toilet, which is located just behind the Atronie Lorry Station in Sunyani, has been in a very poor sanitary condition for years.



A closer look at this toilet facility disclose several cracks from the septic tank, that soaks rain water whenever it rains. The concrete slabs, are visibly soaked with sludges with houseflies and mice taking a larger portion of it.



Though, a new toilet facility has been built closer to this dilapidated facility, the old one continues to be used by few, who cannot not afford to pay for the new one due to its seemingly higher price charged.



Drivers, who complained to Ghanaweb, say some of their colleague drivers, as a result of this strong odour emanating from this toilet facility, have created a mini lorry station in front of Franko Trading Enterprise.



Mr Paul Asiamah, a spokesperson of this concerned drivers say ''passengers continue to complain of this odour and since the mini lorry station was created, we find it difficult to get passengers here''.

Mr Adams Suleman, one of the drivers who operate at Franko Trading Enterprise, said ''i make good sales here because passengers prefer to come here so loading becomes faster''. He admitted that they mostly face the challenge of city guards because they are operating at an unauthorised place. ''Though we are often sacked from here, we always come back because we cannot operate in a stink station'', he said.



The station master, Mr Philip Ansah, disclosed how Kenyasi and Ntotroso drivers, also relocated to the Nana Bosoma Market due to this same odour. ''We use to have several drivers to various towns here but most of them have abandoned this place'', he added.



Mr Osei Yaw, the Assembly Member for the electoral area, stated the several attempts taken to ensure the closure of this dilapidated toilet facility but that has been futile. ''I have engaged the assembly to pull this facility down due to its related health hazards but i have not succeeded''.



''The station used to offer most women here the opportunity to engage in selling of food items such as cooked rice, fried yams and plantain, cocoa drink, kenkey and water to the passengers and drivers but their businesses have collapsed because most drivers have moved from here'', he fumed.



Section of ladies who learn dress making, few meters opposite this toilet facility, say ''we cannot sit at work anytime it rained due to the strong odour that comes out from the leaked septic tank''. They subsequently appealed to the appropriate authority to seize operation of this dilapidated toilet facility in order to protect them from further health problems.