Bad road network is our major problem at Tain - MP

Suleman Adama, MP for Tain Constituency in the Bono region

Correspondence from Bono Region

The Member of Parliament for Tain Constituency in the Bono region, Suleman Adama, has stated that the deplorable roads in his constituency are affecting agricultural activities of his people.



According to the MP, farmers in his constituency are unable to send their farm produce to various markets on time as a result of poor roads.



He revealed this in an interview with Ghanaweb's Bono Regional correspondent when asked on his plans on roads at his constituency.



"Roads are very important means of transporting goods and services across places in the socio-economic development of people".



He added that 'where there are good roads, commerce, social activities and any form of human activities thrives as the place is opened up to businesses'.

Mr Adama, who was once the District Chief Executive for Tain, indicated that per national records, the total length of road network in Tain is about 1049 kilometres. Out of this figure, about 51kilometers is tarred while the majority remains in a very poor state.



The MP disclosed that the feeder roads that linkup the various farming communities are in bad state and almost unmotorable, especially during the rainy seasons.



"Roads in major farming communities like Brodi, Debibi, Hanni, Namansa, Kwame-tenten, Menji, Brohani, Seikwa, Pokukrom, Nasana, Bepoase, Atomfuoso and others within Tain district are in very deplorable states".



He also noted that due to the bad nature of roads some drivers are unwilling to carry goods from those towns to the main cities and that could affect food security in the country. Tain district also produces cashew.



"The location of the District has helped boost economic trade as the District continued to engage in inter-district trade with these districts and with neigbouring Ivory Coast", he added.

The MP further appealed to the government through the Ministry of Roads and Highways to consider Tain District as the government has announced 2021 as a year of roads. This, he opined, will boost farming activities in the district.



At Seikwa, Mr Abdul Debrah, a cashew buyer complained about the main Seikwa - Nsawkaw Road which has been abandoned. According to him, he has to pay more to get his goods from various communities at Tain to his warehouse at Seikwa. He appealed to their District Chief Executive to ensure that the contractor gets back to site as early as possible.



Also,a group of teachers at Manji Senior High School expressed worry on the volume of dusts they have to navigate through before they get to their classrooms.