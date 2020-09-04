Regional News

Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma not a recognized chief in Akyem Abuakwa

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori-Panin

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has called on the Inspector-General of Police to deal with Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma, the ‘chief’ in the centre of the Dome Faase violence according to the dictates of the law.

According to a statement signed by D.M Ofori Atta, State Secretary of the Ofori Panin stool, copied to GNA said, Bafuor Kumankuma who claims to be the Mponuahene of Akyem Abuakwa is not a recognized and accepted chief and neither holds any traditional authority in the area.



The statement said the so-called mponuahene of the area had on many occasions disrespected summons issued to him to appear before the Kyebi Executive Council to answer queries regarding his nefarious activities.



The statement mentioned sand winning and land guard activities as some of the modus operandi of the said Bafuor Sarpong Kumankuma and the "office of Okyenhene takes exception to this grave assault on the dignity of the Ofori Panin Stool"

It would be recalled that on August 25, 2020, Bafour Sarpong Kumankuma with the assistance of thugs and hoodlums provoked an unneeded social conflict by unlawfully invading the village of Dome Faase in the Obom- Domeabra Constituency’ the statement said.



The statement said, "what is of immediate concern to the Ofori Panin Fie, is the resultant attempt to disturb the unity and historic solidarity of Akyem Abuakwa and the Ga State.”



According to the statement, the Okyenhene assured the people of Dome Faase and the Ga State of his commitment to peaceful co-existence and harmony which has characterized the relationship between Okyeman and the Ga State.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.