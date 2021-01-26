Bagbin commends Mahama, leadership of NDC for his election as Speaker

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament, Alban S.K Bagbin has thanked the top hierarchy of National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama for leading the charge to have him elected as Speaker.

According to him, it was through them that he has been elected as Speaker.



The Speaker said he had packed his bag and baggage and was preparing to go and manage his newly established Institute of Parliamentary Affairs Africa when this opportunity came smiling at him.



He said he had engaged some professors to cone assist him to manage this new institute when the opportunity for the role of Speaker was given to him.



He disclosed this at a Lecture held in honour of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

“I thank all of you again and thank the Almighty God for this gift. It’s through you that I have been brought up to be the Speaker of Parliament. I am so grateful. I had packed bag and baggage; I had just established the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs Africa and got some of our professors to work with me. I was transiting into that to support the democratic growth. Then all of sudden, God smiled on me and used all of you, led by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.”



He further disclosed he could not sleep before the day of the election for the Speaker was conducted.



However, a spirit came upon him and he got to know he was going to win and that was why he told the party they would get the Speaker position.