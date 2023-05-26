0
Bagbin elected head of conference of speakers of African parliaments

Alban Bagbin And Nigeria's House Of Reps Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.jpeg Alban Bagbin and Nigeria's House of Reps speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has been elected the new head of the conference of speakers and heads of African parliaments (CoSAP).

Bagbin takes over from Femi Gbajabiamila, outgoing speaker of Nigeria’s house of representatives.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the national assembly in Abuja, Gbajabiamila said the responsibility imposed on parliamentarians across the continent remained an obligation to seek problem-solving partnerships and adopt best practices from one another.

“We must use this power to preach the message of African brotherhood and shape the worldview of our various people to achieve a common understanding of how deeply connected we all are,” Gbajabiamila said

“Through CoSAP, we will continue to work together, doing all we can to achieve great things for our African homeland.”

On his part, Bagbin in his comments promised to do all it takes for the full realization of the purpose for the establishment of the group.

The Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) aims to facilitate collaboration and cooperation between Speakers across Africa

