Bagbin empowers Ghana Federation of Disable in the Upper West Region

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Source: Denis Andaban, Contributor

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has extended his philanthropic services to members of the Upper West Chapter of the Ghana Federation of Disabled.

He donated 20 wheelchairs to the federation for onward distribution to its members and out of the 20 wheelchairs, two were electric.



The head of Ghana's legislature extended this compassionate gesture to the Federation after a visit by the new leadership of the federation to introduce themselves and discuss the numerous challenges bedeviling members of the federation.



The discussion centered on affordable and accessible health care, policies and plans to support education and skill training, as well as, a legislative campaign for an inclusive society for people with disabilities.



The donation of the wheelchairs was therefore an initial support to addressing some of the challenges of some members of the federation in the home region of the Speaker.

Donating these wheelchairs, the Speaker of Parliament assured the federation of his continuous support and advocacy to influence social policies that can bring improvement in the living standards of members of the federation.



Receiving the donation, the leadership of the federation expressed joy for the timely support given them, saying, that it is a sight of relief to many of their members who could not afford wheelchairs.



They promised to distribute the package to their members in need and asked for God's guidance and protection on the Rt. Hon. Speaker to continue to be a blessing to humanity.