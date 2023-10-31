Bagbin extends financial support to Dagaare Language and Cultural Development Conference

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Source: Denis Andaban, Contributor

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Rt Hon S. K Bagbin extended financial support to organizers of this year's Dagaare Language and Cultural Development Conference of the Upper West Region.

A team representing the Speaker of Parliament at the event held at Wa, GNAT conference Hall, handed over a cash amount of GH¢10,000.00 as the Speaker's support in resourcing the work of the association.



Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin through his team, admonished all stakeholders on the need to support and equip the association with the necessary resources to safeguard the cultural heritage of the Upper West Region.



He also commended the efforts of the association for organizing the Second Biennial Conference.



Felix Sunkari, the president of the association, on behalf of the group, lauded the invaluable support of the Speaker for this year's conference.

This year's conference, held from October 13 to 14 2023, brought together Dagaare teachers, lecturers, consultants, and other stakeholders in the Upper West Region to share ideas on the Dagaare Language and Cultural Development.



It is the aim of the association to safeguard and promote the language and culture of the region.



The Speaker of Parliament was represented by Abraham Ibn Zackaria, Head of Research at the Office of the Speaker, Fredrick Yendaw, and Wahidu Saaka.