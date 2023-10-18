Bagbin leads delegation to condole with family of late E.T Mensah

Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin leads a delegation

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, accompanied by parliamentary leadership, Members of Parliament, and staff, paid a visit to the bereaved family of the late E.T Mensah to offer condolences and support during this time of sorrow.

E.T Mensah, a respected figure in Ghanaian politics, served as a former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, held the position of Minister of State, and was an esteemed Member of the Council until his passing.



During the visit, Speaker Bagbin shared heartfelt memories of the late E.T Mensah, affectionately referring to him as a brother.

He expressed the deep loss felt by both Parliament and the nation, highlighting E.T Mensah's significant contributions to public service and the legislative process.



In a solemn assurance to the grieving family, Speaker Bagbin conveyed Parliament's commitment to ensuring a dignified and fitting burial for the late statesman, underscoring the collective effort to honor his memory appropriately.