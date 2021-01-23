Bagbin refers ministerial list to Appointments Committee

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Friday January 22 referred the ministerial nominees list submitted to him by President Akufo-Addo, to the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

This was after he read a letter written to him by the President for consideration and approval of his nominees.



The Committee will be required to vet the nominees and approved them.



The MPs who have been nominated to serve in the second term of the President are:



1. Dominic Nitiwul – Defence Ministry



2. Ambrose Dery – Interior Ministry



3. Dan Botwe – Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Dev’t

4. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Parliamentary Affairs



5. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Energy Ministry



6. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Education Ministry



7. Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Health Ministry



8. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor – Lands and Natural Resources Ministry



9. Kwasi Amoako-Atta – Roads and Highways Ministry

10. Francis Asenso Boakye – Works and Housing



11. Mavis Hawa Koomson – Fisheries and Aquaculture Development



12. John Peter Amewu – Railway Development



13. Sarah Adwoa Safo - Gender, Children and Social Protection



14. Ebenezer Kojo Kum – Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs



15. Dr Kwaku Afriyie – Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

16. Ignatius Baffour Awuah – Employment and Labour Relations



17. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah – Information



18. Mustapha Yussif – Youth and Sports



19. Joseph Cudjoe – Public Enterprises



20. Freda Prempeh – Works and Housing (Minister of State)



21. Henry Quartey – Greater Accra

22. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah – Western Region



23. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Communications and Digitalisation Ministry



Check out the full list of Ministers for Akufo-Addo’s second term below:



