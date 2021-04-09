Bagbin will make Parliament ‘accountable, responsive and transparent institution’ – Haruna Iddrisu

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has reiterated his confidence in Speaker Alban Bagbin to make the legislative arm of government accountable, responsive and transparent.

According to him, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is a man who is impartial and will execute his duties neutrally.



“We have the 7th Speaker of the 8th Parliament, not just the ordinary but the most experienced among our group, the most qualified among our group...we trust that he will be fair and firm as Speaker of Ghana and not just [to] any political group in Ghana.



“I can only today remind Mr Speaker of his oath that ‘I will do right to all manner of persons without [...] affection or ill will. A [huge] obligation he himself accepted before Parliament when he pledged that he will be neutral and impartial,” Haruna Iddrisu said at a thanksgiving event held in honour of Alban Bagbin in the Waala Traditional Area of the Upper West Region.

Alban Bagbin has recently been accused by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu of turning parliament into an enclave of the opposition NDC.



But Haruna Iddrisu insists: “I have faith in Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin and I have faith that he would lead the reforms that this country needs particularly for Parliament – to make Parliament a more responsive, accountable and transparent institution that contributes to improving the well-being and quality of the Ghanaian.”