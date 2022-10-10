4
Menu
News

Bagre Dam spillage: Over 700 farmlands destroyed in Talensi district

Bagre Dam Spillage 768x449 Effects of the Bagre Dam spillage in Talensi

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some local farmers numbering about 700 have had their farm crops destroyed by the Bagre dam spillage in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region.

Their produce namely millet, cassava and watermelon among others have been washed away.

The farmers say they have lost everything to the water spillage.

Some of them who spoke with Class 91.3 FM’s Upper East regional correspondent Moses Appiah complained about how they have lost everything they invested into the farm as a result of the unannounced spillage.

The District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Alpha Robert, speaking in an interview noted that his outfit has begun doing some assessment-based reports to ascertain the levels of the danger of the spillage on farmland.

He added that the assessment is only for record-keeping and not to seek relief items for the affected farmers.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report