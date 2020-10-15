Bagre dam cause of flood in Accra - NADMO boss

Eric Nana Agyemang- Prempeh addressing the media

Source: Richard Asante, Contributor

The Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, has revealed that spillage from Burkina Faso Bagre Dam is a contributory factor to the recent flooding in Accra.

"Previously the spillage from the Bagre Dam was flowing at 4-8million gallons per minute but now it's flowing 29 million gallons per minute at a very tough speed to Ghana, therefore almost all the rivers in the country are full, so the little rainfall, then flood everywhere, he said this during his Visitation to some flood prone areas in Greater Accra.



This year, NADMO together with the Municipal and District Assemblies dredged most gutters in preparation of the rains but our rivers could not absorb the overflow from the Bagre Dam.



Again, Hon. Agyemang Prempeh , advised those who take advantage of the rain to throw rubbish into the gutter to put a stop to it, because it's also a contributory factor to flooding in Accra.

Together with his Regional Director, Archibold Cobbina, MP for Weija-Gbawe, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah and MP for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Hon. Silvester Tetteh, they visited some victims at the flood prone areas at Weija- Gbawe and Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom.



During the visit, they consoled the flood victims and promised to help them with some relief items.

