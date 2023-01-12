Bail: Court demands explanation from Agradaa for refusing to report to police

Agradaa

The Circuit Court in Accra is demanding an explanation from the Founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua Koranteng, also known as Nana Agradaa, after she is said to have ignored the order of reporting to the police investigators.

Nana Agradaa, who is also facing charges at two different courts, was on October 17, last year, granted GHc50k bail by the Circuit Court 9 presided over by His Honour Mr Samuel Bright Acquah.



As part of the bail conditions, Nana Agradaa was to produce three sureties, whom the court said must be civil servants earning not less than GH¢2, 000 monthly. Additionally, she is to report to the police every Wednesday until the final determination of the matter. She has since met the bail conditions which were later varied by the court.



However, in Court on Wednesday, January 11, Nana Agradaa was absent with the prosecution informing the court that she has refused to report to the police as per the bail conditions.



Nana Agradaa, has pleaded not guilty to one count of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence at the Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.

Empty docket



In court on Wednesday, Superintendent Sylvester Asare told the court that the docket is empty and “we want to put it on record that the accused person (Nana Agradaa) was admitted to bail and as part of the bail condition was for her to report to the police.



Supt. Asare said, Nana Agradaa has ignored the court’s order and has failed to report to the police, adding that “all efforts to reach her have been futile.”



The Prosecutor said they want to file disclosures but her inability to cooperate with police is making things difficult for the prosecution.

For instance, he said, they were before your sister (a Judge) in (Circuit Court 4) on a similar charge sheet, but to “our surprise she (Agradaa) said she was unaware of our date.”



“The principal (Agradaa) is unaware of the date but an agent (a representative) of the principal is aware and is in court. Supt. Asare consequently prayed for a bench warrant to be issued for her arrest.



Agradaa unwell



Defence counsel led by Paul Asibi Abariga, described the moment as unfortunate, saying “It is very sad to say that only today, (Wednesday), that the accused person is not in court. The prosecution wanted a bench warrant for her arrest.

Counsel said his client was unaware of the date because she was “not feeling well” and debunked the assertion that the police tried several times to get her but failed.



Counsel argued that the police knew the house, her office and the sureties, “so to say that the court should issue a bench warrant, it’s not right and it’s not appropriate and is out of order.”



Lawyer Abariga said the accused person is not aware because she’s not well. and she has brought a medical report duly signed by a medical officer.



“We pray the court to kindly discard the prayer of the prosecution to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused person. He said the accused person will be in court on the next adjourned date.”

By Court



The court presided over by His Honour Mr Samuel Bright Acquah after listening to the parties said the accused person is pardoned for not being in court.



However, on the allegation of her not reporting to the police as per her bail conditions, the court urged the lawyers to advise her.



The court said she should come and explain to the court why she was not reporting to the police at the next court hearing. The case has been adjourned to February 8, 2023.