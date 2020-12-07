Ballot box-snatching, stuffing your forte not ours – NPP to NDC

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has parried allegations by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that governing party is planning to stuff ballots and unleash agent provocateurs to create confusion during Monday’s general election, so as to steal the will of the people.

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, made the allegations at a press conference in Accra on Sunday, 6 December 2020.



Responding to the biggest opposition party’s allegations, however, the NPP, in a statement issued and signed by its General Secretary John Boadu, said: “The NPP has no intention of subverting the sovereign will of the people”.



“We believe that the Ghanaian people will renew our mandate based on our unassailable track record of achievements”, the statement added.



“All the processes that have been put in place thus far to ensure credible and transparent elections in Ghana: transparent ballot boxes, biometric verification devices, and photo ID cards, were processes that were championed by the NPP with stiff opposition from the NDC”, the NPP pointed out.

On the contrary, the NPP noted, “all acts of thuggery and political trickery that have surfaced in our democratic practice like ballot box-snatching and stuffing, were introduced by the NDC”.



“The NDC is making these allegations because it sees defeat staring it in the face.



“These allegations are being thrown in, 24 hours to an election, to mask the incompetent, lacklustre, and uninspiring campaign that they have run.



“They know they will be rejected at the polls and are seeking to find excuses for their defeat”, the party said.