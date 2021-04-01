Ban fake fetish priests, pastors from TV - Kofi Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, has charged the government to make laws to flush out fake lotto number producers, and fake pastors who have taken over the media landscape.

He was worried about how a lot of fake mallams and pastors have taken over the airwaves duping innocent people hence there is the need for the government to curtail it.



“I don’t understand why the government is allowing fake pastors and fake mallams to sit on television to take money from innocent people. I’m pleading with the government to ban all fake lotto number producers and fake pastors from TV," Mr. Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

According to him, the contemporary magic money flaunting by fetish priests on our local television screens is gradually gaining grounds in our system and it is very disgusting.