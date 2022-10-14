1
Ban fake pastors, juju men from tv now - Citizen Ato Dadzie

Citizen Ato Dadzie General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Citizen Ato Dadzie

Fri, 14 Oct 2022

General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Citizen Ato Dadzie has charged law enforcement agencies to make sure they flush out fake lotto number producers and fake pastors who have taken over the media landscape.

Citizen Ato Dadzie was worried about how a lot of fake Mallams and pastors have taken over the airwaves duping innocent people hence there is a need for the government to curtail it.

Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenepa Morning Show on Accra-based Original TV, he reiterated, “Are laws not working in Ghana? I don’t understand why the law enforcement agencies are allowing fake pastors and fake mallams to sit on television to take money from innocent people."

"The government and the law enforcing agencies as a matter of agency must ban all fake lotto number producers and fake pastors from TV as soon as possible.’’

He further stressed that the contemporary magic money flaunting by fetish priests on our local television screens is gradually gaining ground in our system and it is very disgusting.

The digital television platform has turned its purpose to spiritualism and magic money displayed by fetish priests, mallams, and self–acclaimed pastors.

He further stated that he feels like it is not right for such people to be given a license to operate a television or radio station because of their unethical conduct.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
