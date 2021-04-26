Ban on drumming: Pastor assaulted by Traditional Council guards for flouting directive

Rev Turkson managed to escape with a swollen face and bruises on his body

A Tema Newtown based Pastor with the Ghana Baptist Convention has been assaulted by a group of young men working for the Tema Traditional Council for allegedly flouting the traditional ban on drumming and noise-making.

The attack, which took place on Sunday during church service saw the Rev Francis Turkson receiving some heavy beatings following an attempt to prevent the task force from confiscating his church instruments.



Rev Turkson who managed to escape with a swollen face and bruises on his body has since reported the matter to the Tema Regional Police Command, where he was issued with a medical form.



Speaking in an interview, Rev Turkson said, he was not aware of such a directive, but later used a microphone after his attention was drawn to the ban.



He said occasionally such issues are addressed to the church office by the Traditional Council and that it was strange for the guards to attack him,

He was hopeful that the police would expedite action and arrest the culprits and also retrieve the church equipment confiscated by the said hoodlums.



The Tema Traditional Council refused to speak on the matter when contacted.



Meanwhile, the Regional Crime Officer of the Tema Police Command, Supt Charles Asare, has cautioned members of the said group to be wary of their actions.