Ban on noise making and funerals to mark start of Akyiriwia Festival in Bono Region

The month is believed to be sacred among the Bono people

The office of the chief of Atomfourso near Seikwa in the Tain District of the Bono Region has placed a ban on noise-making and funeral celebrations to mark the start of this year’s Akyiriwia Festival.

A statement by the palace and signed by the head of the Royal Yaw Kye family, Stephen Nsia Agyei said the new month was sighted on Tuesday and therefore marked the beginning of the month-long ban of noise-making and funeral celebrations.



The month believed to be sacred among the people coincides with Muslim Ramadan and the area is observed as such. The statement asked all including churches and heads of families to ensure strict compliance over the years with this year no exemption.

It said this year’s celebrations will be climaxed with fundraising, a health walk and health screening. The funds realized would be used to complete some of the stalled projects such as the CHIPS compound which is about 90 percent complete. The statement urged the people to cooperate to ensure a peaceful and successful festival.