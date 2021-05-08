Ban on noise making in Accra commences on May 10

Ban on noise making will commence on May 10

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the ban on drumming and noise-making will commence on May 10 and end on June 10, 2021.

It said during the period the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of churches/mosques and that noise levels should be minimized to the barest limits possible for the interest of peace and national security.



This was in a statement signed by Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs of the AMA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.



It urged the religious bodies and the traditional authorities to respect one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.



The statement said the positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs were banned whilst roadside evangelists were to cease their activities during the period of the ban.

It said apart from an identifiable task force that consists of AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service and representatives from the Traditional Councils with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis.



“By this notice, we entreat all indigenes, towns and villages under the jurisdiction of the Ga Traditional Area to cooperate and comply with us accordingly during this period,” the statement said.



It reminded the public to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols by washing hands under running water with soap, use of hand sanitizer, wearing of facemasks and the observing of the physical distancing to prevent the spread of the disease.