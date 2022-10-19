Ban on tricycles in Bawku lifted

The use of tricycles and wearing of smocks amongst the people in Bawku were banned

The Upper East Regional Security Council has lifted the ban on tricycle operations in Bawku.

The move according to the security council is due to numerous appeals from public sector workers and the relative peace since the visit of the government's delegations a few months ago.



It could be recalled that before the visit of the delegation, a decree was given banning the use of tricycles and wearing of smocks amongst the people in the area.

After three weeks of relative calm, the regional minister has revised the directive with appeals to the two feuding factions to maintain such stability.



