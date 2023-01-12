Ban the NPP with your votes for 10 years - Dr Kofi Amoah to Ghanaians

Businessmen and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has asked Ghanaians to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the next ten years as a form of punishment against them.
According to him, the NPP has broken every record that has ever happened in the country, which includes worse currency and worse unemployment since independence.
In a Twitter post, he made his own list of some of the records he said the NPP has broken since independence.
“NPP has broken all records since independence; worst economy worst currency, highest unemployment, biggest debt, fattest lie … IMF dirtiest water. galamsey highest among others.
"Ban the NPP with your votes for 10 yrs!," he wrote.
Below is his tweet
NPP HAS BROKEN ALL RECORDS SINCE INDEPENDENCE:
Worst Economy
Worst Currency
Highest Unemployment
Biggest Debt
Fattest Lie … IMF
Dirtiest Water.. GALAMSEY
Highest Inflation
Robbery.. Domestic
Exchange Pgm
Biggest Shame.. MeekMill— CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) January 12, 2023
Ban the NPP with your votes for 10 yrs! pic.twitter.com/winM7xwSYN
