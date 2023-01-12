Ban the NPP with your votes for 10 years - Dr Kofi Amoah to Ghanaians

Businessmen and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah

Businessmen and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has asked Ghanaians to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the next ten years as a form of punishment against them.

According to him, the NPP has broken every record that has ever happened in the country, which includes worse currency and worse unemployment since independence.



In a Twitter post, he made his own list of some of the records he said the NPP has broken since independence.



“NPP has broken all records since independence; worst economy worst currency, highest unemployment, biggest debt, fattest lie … IMF dirtiest water. galamsey highest among others.



"Ban the NPP with your votes for 10 yrs!," he wrote.



Below is his tweet

NPP HAS BROKEN ALL RECORDS SINCE INDEPENDENCE:



Worst Economy



Worst Currency



Highest Unemployment



Biggest Debt Fattest Lie … IMF



Dirtiest Water.. GALAMSEY



Highest Inflation



Robbery.. Domestic



Exchange Pgm Biggest Shame.. MeekMill



Ban the NPP with your votes for 10 yrs! pic.twitter.com/winM7xwSYN — CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) January 12, 2023

