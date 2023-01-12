22
Menu
News

Ban the NPP with your votes for 10 years - Dr Kofi Amoah to Ghanaians

Dr. Kofi Amoah.jpeg Businessmen and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Businessmen and economist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has asked Ghanaians to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the next ten years as a form of punishment against them.

According to him, the NPP has broken every record that has ever happened in the country, which includes worse currency and worse unemployment since independence.

In a Twitter post, he made his own list of some of the records he said the NPP has broken since independence.

“NPP has broken all records since independence; worst economy worst currency, highest unemployment, biggest debt, fattest lie … IMF dirtiest water. galamsey highest among others.

"Ban the NPP with your votes for 10 yrs!," he wrote.

Below is his tweet



NYA/AE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal