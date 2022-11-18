Bank of Ghana wins Best Fintech Policy Award in West Africa

Logo of the Bank of Ghana

Source: GNA

The Bank of Ghana has been presented with the “Best FinTech Policy of the Year” award, under the Innovation and Excellence Awards category at the Connected Banking West Africa Summit, 2022.

The award received on Wednesday, 16th November 2022 is in recognition of the various policies of the Bank of Ghana that had fostered digital financial services, accelerated financial inclusion and positioned Ghana as a preferred destination for FinTech business in the West African sub-region.



Industry watchers and pundits think Ghana’s FinTech ecosystem is poised to grow at an accelerated pace following the establishment of the Regulatory Sandbox to serve as a regulatory-forbearing environment to nurture innovative financial products and business models.

The Connected Banking Summit is an annual FinTech industry flagship programme of the African continent organised by the International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA).



The summit brings together captains of the financial service industry, FinTechs, policy makers, regulators and technology service providers to dialogue and exchange ideas on emerging trends in FinTech and deploy technology to engender inclusive and safe financial services in Africa.