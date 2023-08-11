Banning tricycle operations will pose a serious national security threat - Muntaka

MP for Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed

The Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed has said that banning tricycle operators in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region will pose a serious national security threat.

The MP has observed that hundreds of youths have been engaging in the tricycle business and so banning them outright from the Central Business District of Kumasi will render them jobless.



"Youth unemployment is already a security threat and fortunately, the tricycle business has kept most of these youth active preventing them from engaging in social vices", he said.



The MP was speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show Dwabrem on Thursday, August 10, 2023, hosted by Prince Nii Ade (DOK Cash).



The KMA as part of efforts to curb congestion in Kumasi has banned the operations of tricycle activities in some parts of the city.

Controversies surrounding the restriction of pragyia riders in Kumasi appear to be far from over as hundreds of pragyia operators have vowed to embark on continuous demonstrations against the assembly.



Meanwhile, Muntaka has emphasized that the emerging restriction should be a win-win situation and not a lopsided one, which appears to favour one side.



He noted that the tricycle serves as a means of employment to several people including university graduates who would have otherwise had nothing to do.