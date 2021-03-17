Bantama: Asenso-Boakye engages with North Suntreso community

Francis Asenso-Boakye, MP, Bantama

The Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye has commenced a programme dubbed “community meetings” to ensure consistent and constructive engagements with his constituents in a bid to get first-hand information of their concerns and challenges.

This week, the Member of Parliament who also serves as Minister for Works and Housing started with residents of North Suntreso in his constituency, where he met with the assemblymember, opinion leaders, landlords, unit committee members and other local leaders to learn at first hand of their concerns and challenges and how best they could collectively address them.



Mr Asenso-Boakye used the opportunity, to firstly express his appreciation to the residents for the massive support shown him and the New Patriotic Party in the December 2020 general elections.



Key among the concerns of residents is the poor drainage system that causes serious erosion in the community.

The North Suntreso community is one of the oldest estates in the country built by the then State Housing Corporation under the administration of President Kwame Nkrumah. The population of the area has increased substantially since but with no corresponding upgrading of the drainage network.



He indicated that “the road network in this area was even worse but the Akufo-Addo administration, as part of the “Year of Roads” initiative last year, has reconstructed the roads and given the area a facelift”.



The Member of Parliament assured that “I will do my utmost best to ensure an improvement in the living conditions of my constituents.”