Bantama SDA Primary Headmaster murdered

The deceased was murdered along the Bantama Kwame Danso road

A former Headteacher of the Bantama SDA Primary School in the Sene West District in the Bono East Region has been shot and killed by suspected armed robbers on the Bantama Kwame Danso road.

The incident occurred when the deceased, identified as Elijah Asante, who was one of the enumerators for the 2021 Population and Housing Census was on his way home from an ongoing workshop for field officers.



According to the brother of the deceased, Enoch Asante, the armed robbers had ambushed and attacked some passengers in a vehicle.



Unfortunately, his brother was on a motorbike and he was stopped too.

The victim was then attacked and shot in the process.



Thereafter, the Police was informed and the body was taken to the hospital



The motorbike has since been retrieved to aid in investigations.