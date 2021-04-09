Bantama constituents laud MP’s “Political Clinic” initiative

Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye has commenced what he calls the “MP’s Political Clinic”

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye has commenced what he calls the “MP’s Political Clinic” at his constituency office.

The political clinic initiative is a platform to discuss confidential matters, as well as provide the MP with first-hand information on core matters that directly impact the development of the constituency.



Since assuming office, Honorable Francis Asenso-Boakye, who doubles as Minister for Works and Housing, has been widely commended for regular community meetings and other engaging activities with his constituents in addressing issues of concern.



During the Easter festivities, the MP was involved in church activities, community meetings, gathering with party executives, football games among others, with his constituents.

The political clinic, therefore, is to provide an added platform to the many other engagements in a privately secured manner. This he seeks to do either at his constituency office or at a designated area in an electoral area within the constituency.









