Bantamahene kneels before Otumfuo to seek mercy over destoolment

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has been called on to temper justice with mercy by pardoning Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwaatia IV of some ‘sins’ he allegedly committed.

The Bantamahene has been captured in a video with some elders kneeling before Otumfuo as they seek to escape punishment from him.



As per reports, Bantamahene is facing destoolment after engaging in some actions which are deemed to have brought shame to Asanteman.



Otumfuo is said to be seething with rage after investigations by some sub-chiefs in the Ashanti Kingdom found Baffour Owusu culpable of encroaching on parts of land at the Race Course Market.



The head of the Konti Division of the kingdom has also been accused of forcefully diverting the course of the Subin River for personal benefit.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu is reportedly giving thoughts to the possibility of axing him from his seat.

Media reports from Kumasi indicate that a massive vote of no confidence has been passed by all divisional chiefs, paving way for his exit.



Also, a group of linguists in the kingdom have joined the crusade with a plea to the ‘Wise King’ to fire him for insubordination.



But Otumfuo is said to unwilling to destool the Bantamahene due for some kindness the latter’s father did to him some years ago.



As he ponders over destoolment or not, Otumfuo has for the time being directed an immediate demolition of all structures on the said lands.





