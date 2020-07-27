Regional News

Bantamahene’s stores at Race Course demolished after Otumfuo’s anger, river god returns

Construction workers and traders at the Race Course Market in Kumasi got the shock of their lives after a stray giant crocodile emerged from the swamp of the Subin River on Thursday, July 23, 2020, afternoon last week.

Unknown to the traders, the reptile was taking cover outside its habitat in an area very close to their stalls, after the course of the river was diverted and portions of it filled with sand to make way for the construction of stores at the market by the Bantamahene.



MyNewsGh.com reported last week that, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was infuriated by the action of the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwaatia IV and had directed the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) immediately demolish the stores and the restore the course of the river.



The head of the Kronti Division of the Ashanti Kingdom was dragged before the King after a delegation of sub chiefs sent to the Race Course Market came back with confirmation that he had encroached parts of the land and also diverted the course of the Subin River for his private gain.



The Bantamahene was said to have forcefully taken over parts of the Race Course land for the construction of shops; he has also filled portions of the Subin River with sand and diverted its course, this portal reported last Wednesday.

When MyNewsGh.com reporters visited the market a day after the King’s order, the city authority was earnestly pulling down all the structures illegally mounted by the Bantamahene.



An earthmoving machine was also desilting the choke river; it was during this exercise that the giant crocodile, obviously feeling disturbed or threatened, emerged from hiding and headed towards its original habitat; the source of the river.



Many onlookers suspected that it was the river deity that had revealed itself to register its displeasure at the attitude of the Bantamahene.





