Barbara Mahama: Widow of slain Major Mahama unveils memoir

Barbara Mahama Majors Wife Barbara Mahama, the wife of the late Major Mahama

Sun, 16 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barbara Mahama, the wife of the late Major Mahama, is preparing to release a deeply personal memoir titled "RESILIENCE: Reflections from a Widow's Diary" on July 21, 2023, commemorating six years since her husband's tragic passing.

The memoir by Barbara herself, according to graphic.gh.com penned, recounts the heart-wrenching tale of Major Mahama's death, which occurred on May 29, 2017, in Denkyira Obuasi, Central Region. He was reportedly lynched during a morning walk in the community.

Currently, fourteen individuals, including the former Assembly member for the area, William Baah, are standing trial in connection with the military officer's untimely demise. All defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from murder to conspiracy to commit murder.

Barbara Mahama's forthcoming book is a poignant account of her journey as a young Ghanaian woman who faced the devastating loss of her husband and had to rebuild her life for herself and her children.

In the memoir, readers will discover the inner strength and resilience Barbara found amidst unimaginable grief, attributing her ability to persevere to the grace of God. The book delves into her personal experiences and lessons learned, including significant childhood moments that have shaped her identity.

"RESILIENCE: Reflections from a Widow's Diary" delves deep into the realm of sorrow and love, immersing readers in the life of a widow in ways that exceed expectations.

Barbara Mahama bares her soul, expressing the raw emotions stemming from her loss and the profound impact her late husband had on her life. The memoir explores the complexities of life and death, demonstrating that love and hope possess an enduring power even in the face of adversity.

YNA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
