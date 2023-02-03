Barber accused of raping physically challenged student remanded

File Photo

Source: GNA

Afram Kwasi Christian, a 25-year-old barber has found himself in the grips of the law after allegedly raping a 17-year-old physically challenged student.

Afram appeared before the Hohoe Magistrate Court and was remanded into prison custody.



However, his plea was not taken, and he will reappear in Court on March 1.



Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, the Prosecutor, told the court presided over by Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku that the physically challenged student and the victim is currently under the care of her cousin after she was abandoned by her biological parents.



Chief Inspector Aziati said the accused person is a barber and a native of Tafi Agorme, who lived in the same vicinity as the victim.



He said the accused person prior to the incident proposed love to the victim but was turned down.

Chief Inspector Aziati said on January 20, this year, at about 0030 hours, the accused person entered the victim’s room, while she was sleeping alone.



He said the victim woke up, saw the accused person and asked him of his mission in her room and he replied that he only came to check on her.



Chief Inspector Aziati said the victim told the accused person to leave the room since that was not a proper time to check on a person.



He said the accused person left and returned to the victim’s room about ten minutes later and walked straight to the victim’s bed and sat on it.



Chief Inspector Aziati said the accused person then rushed on the victim who was then lying on the floor, used a handkerchief to tie her mouth and also used his legs to block the victim’s leg and her arms.

He said the accused person pulled off the victim’s pants and his own and forcibly had sex with her.



Chief Inspector Aziati said after the act, the accused person apologised to the victim and left the room adding that, the victim started bleeding profusely from the vagina and with pains in her lower abdomen.



He said the victim reported her ordeal to her relatives and she was taken to the Police station to make an official complaint after which medical report forms were issued to them to take the victim to the Hospital for examination and treatment.



Chief Inspector Aziati said the victim’s cousin took her to the Hospital and brought her endorsed medical form to the Police.



He said the accused person was arrested and during the investigation, he admitted the offence and claimed he was drunk at the time of the act.