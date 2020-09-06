Regional News

Bargu Fulani community in Ghana get new chief

The new chief for Bargu Fulani Community

The Bargu Fulani Community in Ghana have enskinned a new Chief for Ghana with the enskinment graced by Mrs Samira Bawumia who is the wife of Vice-President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

Hajia Samira Bawumia in her address during the enskinment at Maluwe in the Bole District of the Savannah Region on Friday 4th September 2020, hailed the newly enskinned Chief Alhaji Ahmed Bargujor and used the occasion to mention several developmental projects executed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and asked the people of the Bole- Bamboi Constituency to give President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government another four years term to do more.



Mrs Samira Bawumia said; “I’m here to witness the enskinment of our new Fulani Chief Alhaji Ali...I wish him well I wish him to lead peacefully, mercifully and graciously and he has our unflinching support and I call on all of us to be law-abiding citizens and to conduct ourselves as productive Ghanaians and continue to do as we have been doing over the years”.



The Second lady of Ghana further said; “I’m proud to be one of you, I’m proud to represent you and I’m even more proud to work for you. Insha Allah four more for NPP ms four more for Nana”.



Earlier the Minister for Savannah Region Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah addressed the Fulanis gathered and highlighted the recent attacks on women after witchcraft accusations at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality and Sumpini in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



The Regional Minister said they have since put measures to stop these barbaric attacks in order to develop the young Savannah region.

Hon Salifu Braimah assured the people of Maluwe and Savannah region that, security personnel are poised to ensure peaceful election on December 7.



Hon Adam Salifu Braimah urged doomsayers who said they do not believe anything that is happening in Ghana to start believing the NPP government because the party will get another four more years to do more for the good people of Ghana.



The Minister said; “Election 2020 is on us and like the President said this one too shall pass. The doomsayers when we were to embark on the new electoral roll said it was no possible but we did it with decision and kudus to the Electoral Commissioner”.



Present at the occasion were the NPP Constituency and Regional Executives, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Bole Bamboi Constituency Mr David Sei Demah, Chiefs and Elders of Maluwe and Members of the Fulani community from across the Bole District and beyond.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.