Basake Security Personnel Association supports Rev Armah Basic School with furniture

Personnel of BSPA together with some school children

The Basake Security Personnel Association (BSPA) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has supported Reverend Armah Basic School at Basake Community near Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District with more than 50 furniture to aid in the effective teaching and learning.

This association is made up of Police Officers, Military men, Custom Officers, Immigration Officers, Fire Service Officers, Forestry Guards, Community Police Officers among others.



They hail from Basake community, and their aim is to give back to their community to be developed without relying solely on government.



Speaking to the media after the kind gesture, Principal Resource of Ghana Forestry Commission, Mr. Simon Elleah disclosed that they were informed by the Assembly Member of the area about some challenges facing the school and acted upon it.



"Our aim is to contribute money to support our community to develop because our community members helped us to get to where we are now and we can't turn our back against Basake Community so our current Assembly Member, Hon. Pious Ofori informed us about some challenges facing the Basic School here and we promised to do our best to help and today we came here with our Assembly Member and Elders of this community to support our Basic School", he said.

He took the opportunity to pledge their commitment to support the school in the area to develop rapidly.



He also seized the opportunity to appeal to the parents and staff of the school to continually praying for them to get money to support the school and the community at large.



He emphasized that, "We will do more things for the school so we need your prayers and let me appeal to the headmaster and his hardworking staff to make good use of the furniture to last long".



The Assembly Member of Basake Electoral Area, Mr. Pious Ofori commended the security officers from the area for thinking about their Alma Mater (Basake Reverend Armah Basic School) by supporting the school children with some furniture which would minimize the furniture challenge facing the school.

"In fact, our brothers and sisters from this community who are working as security officers for Ghana have done well and they deserve commendation because this is unprecedented, some people get opportunities like this but will not remember where they come from", he expressed his happiness.



"When we informed them about some challenges facing the school, they promised to help and today they have brought the school with these furniture, I'm very excited because majority of the schoolchildren here don't have furniture to sit on and this kind gesture will reduce the furniture burden facing the school", he added.



He, therefore, took to thank Mr. Simon Ehomah, former Assembly Member of the area and now the President of Western Regional Football Association (WRA) for helping majority of the youth of the area to join the state security agencies.



Mr. Pious Ofori said the school needs additional classrooms, Computer Laboratory, furniture among others.

He appealed to government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and some private companies to come to the aid of the school.



On his part, Mr. Joseph Nobah Ackah, the headmaster of the school expressed his profound appreciation in the Basake Security Personnel Association for supporting the school for such timely kind gesture.



He pledged to supervise the furniture given to the school to last long.



He took the opportunity to implore other companies and individuals to come to the aid of the school by supporting the school with more furniture.

"Our security officers from this community have done well because we have furniture issue and this furniture that they have given to us will help us a lot but we will still need more so I'm begging other companies and individuals to come to our aid", he noted.



He seized the opportunity to urge parents to support their children to study well at home.



"Our students have been doing well in BECE, since 2013, the school has achieved 100 percent records in the Basic Education Certificate Examinations, we the teachers are doing our best so I will urge the parents to monitor their children at home to also learn well so that at the end of the day, they will go and write their final exams and come out with flying colours," he said.



Moreover, the schoolchildren expressed their excitement and pledged to take their studies seriously.