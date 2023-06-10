4
Basic school students asked to pay GH¢10 for water and electricity bills - Report

ECG logo

Sat, 10 Jun 2023

Basic school students at Ngleshie Amanfrom Government School have been asked to pay water and power fees.

Some parents have expressed their outrage at the situation.

Each student has been requested to contribute 10 Ghana cedis to cover both the water and energy expenses.

One of the parents, Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu aka Prophet 99, General Overseer and Founder of Yehowa Beye Prayer Ministry, stated that he has paid for his wards.

He is perplexed as to why this should occur.

“I’ve never seen anything like it since I was born.” How can a school expect students to pay for their power and water bills? Primary school students do not attend school in the evening since they have bills to pay. The situation is grave. The sum of money collected is enormous. I keep asking myself why this is happening. Are the children’s manufacturers to be required to pay water and energy bills, he queried Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline.

Meanwhile, other parents have claimed that the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) made the choice.

According to them, the move is intended to help school administrators run the school and improve teaching and learning.

During the morning show broadcast, some of them sent texts and voice notes claiming that the decision was made by the PTA, not the school.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
