BasicNeeds-Ghana holds workshop on disability, mental health

People with mental problems do not actively participate in social activities

BasicNeeds-Ghana, a mental health advocacy organisation, has held a two-day training workshop on mental health and disability in Accra.

The workshop is part of the Ghana 'Somubi Dwumadie' (Ghana Participation Programme), funded by the UK Government.



The group focuses on promoting stronger policies and systems that respect the rights of people with disabilities, including people with mental health disabilities.



Knowledge Management and Communications Officer at BasicNeeds-Ghana, Mr Fred Nantogmah stated that anyone could become mentally ill or disabled at any point in their lives.

However, the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), has indicated that persons with disabilities include those with long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairmennts.



The organization also believes that such conditions may hinder patients from effectively participating in social activities.



The Ghana Somubi Dwumadie is a four-year inclusion programme run by Options Consultancy Limited in partnership with BasicNeeds-Ghana, Kings College London, Sightsavers International and Tropical Health.