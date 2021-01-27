Bath regularly to prevent coronavirus - Kabila tells Ghanaians

CPP Stalwart, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila has admonished Ghanaians to heed the advice of President Nana Akufo-Addo and health experts to guard themselves against the deadly Coronavirus.

Ghana's case count of the viral disease has hiked up, hence calling for rigid adherence to the protocols in order to curb the spread of the disease.



The country, as at Wednesday, January 27, 2021 has recorded 616 daily cases resulting in 3,813 active cases across the nation.



377 people have unfortunately died of the disease.



Due to the current numbers, the President has warned of a possible lockdown should Ghanainas refuse to wear nose masks and practice social distancing including observing all other Coronavirus health protocols.



"We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns, which had a negative impact on our economy and on our way of life. But should that become necessary, i.e., should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I will have no option but to re-impose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So, together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols," he cautioned.

James Kwabena Bomfeh, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', wondered why some Ghanaians have refused to comply with the safety protocols.



Kabilla advised Ghanaians to practice personal hygiene and adopt a habit of taking herbs to prevent being infected with the disease.



Apart from the wearing of nose masks and the known protocols, one specific thing that Kabilla wants all Ghanaians to do is to bath regularly to protect themselves against the disease.



"We should practice personal hygiene. Bath regularly, wash your hands, practice social distancing...it's important. We must also take herbs to protect us," he stated.



