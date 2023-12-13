Battle for Nsawam/Adoagyiri: Majority Chief Whip goes head to head with Ghana Library CEO

Frank Annor Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, and Hayford Siaw, CEO of the Ghana Library

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up for parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2023, a riveting contest is projected to unfold in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituency.

The clash will center around the incumbent Member of Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who also doubles as Majority Chief Whip; and Hayford Siaw, the dynamic CEO of the Ghana Library Authority.



So, who are these two personalities?



Frank Annoh-Dompreh:



Incumbent Frank Annoh-Dompreh was born on October 25, 1977, and has been a stalwart in NPP politics since his early days.



Rising from student politics, he served as the president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) while studying at the University of Cape Coast in 2000. His political journey continued with his selection as the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer for the NPP.

In 2012, Annoh-Dompreh faced the Nsawam/Adoagyiri NPP parliamentary primaries, securing the nod from constituents.



Subsequently, he clinched the parliamentary seat in a victory against Ben Ohene-Ayeh of the NDC.



Annoh-Dompreh retained the seat in the 2016 and 2020 elections, establishing himself as a key figure in Ghanaian politics.



Prior to his role as the Majority Chief Whip, he chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, showcasing his leadership prowess within the party.



Hayford Siaw:

Challenging the incumbent is Hayford Siaw, a dynamic individual with a track record of grassroots development and global recognition.



At 22, Siaw founded a local charity in Ghana, focusing on education, health, youth development, and international volunteerism.



His efforts earned him recognition as the 15th Commonwealth Point of Light by Queen Elizabeth II.



In 2018, at the age of 32, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Siaw as the Chief Executive of the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA).



Under his leadership, GhLA earned accolades, including Library of the Year 2021 by the London International Book Fair Excellence Awards and recognition by the United Nations Public Service Awards for Innovation in Promoting Equitable Access to Technology Education.

Siaw, driven by a passion for community service, aspires to bring positive change to his constituency and country.



His commitment to innovation and equitable access to education positions him as a formidable contender in the upcoming NPP primaries.



The clash between the experienced incumbent and the innovative Library CEO sets the stage for a gripping political showdown in Nsawam/Adoagyiri.



As the primaries approach, all eyes are on this contest that intertwines experience and dynamism within the NPP ranks.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

NAY/AE