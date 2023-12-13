Bawku Conflict: I’ll continue to do my best to bring peace – Bawumia assures Bawku Naba

Dr. Bawumia interacting with the Paramount Chief of Bawku, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II

Vice-President and flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lamented the devastating effects of the inter-ethnic conflict between Kusasis and Mamprusis in Bawku in the Upper East Region, stressing that the conflict has led to needless deaths and stifled economic activity in the area.

He has therefore promised to continue to do his best possible to ensure that the conflict is done away with, and lasting peace is brought to the area.



Dr. Bawumia, who gave the assurance when he interacted with the Paramount Chief of Bawku, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, during a courtesy call on him, emphasised that peace was a sine qua non for the development of Bawku and its environs.



“As a son of the North, I am very pained by the conflict we have in Bawku between Kusasi and Mamprusis. This conflict has led to the needless loss of lives and disrupted economic activities and development in Bawku. It’s really sad…I will continue to do my best to bring peace between our peoples. Our youth need jobs. We need education. We need healthcare. We need roads. We should be fighting for our needs and not fighting each other,” he stated.

He urged the sides in the fight to accept following the processes set out by the laws of the land for the resolution of chieftaincy disputes, insisting that fighting would only continue to worsen the situation rather than deal with it.



“Let me be clear that the constitution of the Republic of Ghana has set out very clear guidelines for the resolution of chieftaincy disputes. This is through the House of Chiefs and ultimately, the Supreme Court. Fighting and killing each other can never resolve a chieftaincy dispute,” he noted.



Dr Bawumia was in Bawku as part of his tour of the Upper East Region.