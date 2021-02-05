Bawku Royal family thanks Akufo Addo for reappointing Alhaji Sule Yiremiah

Alhaji Sule Yiremiah has been reappointed as a member of the Council of State

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The Sateem Yiridima Royal Family of Bawku in the Upper East Region have expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the reappointment of Alhaji Sule Yiremiah, as member of the Council of State.

President Akufo Addo, pursuant to Article 89(2) of the Constitution on February 1, 2021, announced the appointment of 11 persons to the Council of State.



The President named eleven (11) persons including Alhaji Sule Yiremiah who would be serving the President in the Council for the second time.



Family of Alhaji Sule Yiremiah back home in Bawku, who are very pleased with the reappointment, say it tells the level of faith, confidence and trust the President has in their son.



In a statement issued on Friday, February 5, 2021, by Alhaji Salifu Yakubu, an Elder of the family, the family stated that it has taken note with pride the act by the President.



The statement said the family had no doubt Alhaji Sule Yiremiah “will continue to counsel you with the core values of loyalty, reliability, dependability and most importantly, honesty”.

The Royal Family assured the President and his government their support to accelerate development in the area and country. The statement prayed the reappointment of Alhaji Yiremiah “will kick-start a series of appointments yet to come”.



The family extended their “heartfelt” congratulations to the President for his overwhelming triumph and well-deserved victory in the 2020 elections.



See full statement below.



SATEEM ROYAL FAMILY OF BAWKU APPRECIATES HIS EXCELLENCY NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFFO ADDO FOR APPOINTING THEIR KIN ALHAJI SULEMANA YIREMIAH INTO THE COUNCIL OF STATE.



The Royal Sateem Yiridima family of Bawku wishes to express its profound gratitude to the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for doing our great town and the region the honour of appointing its own, Alhaji Sulemana Yiremiah, a truly royal and loyal son of the land into the council of state for the second time running.

Your Excellency, your reappointment of Alhaji Sulemana Yiremiah has indeed demonstrated the high levels of faith and trust you have bestowed upon him. We have also taken note with pride the confidence you have reposed on him to have called on him yet again to guide and serve you for the 2nd term of your government.



Your Excellency, we do not doubt that indeed, Alhaji Sulemana Yiremiah will continue to counsel you with the core values of loyalty, reliability, dependability and most importantly, honesty.



Your Excellency, you can always count on the sons and daughters of Bawku and we are very optimistic that, the appointment of Alhaji Sulemana Yiremiah will kick-start a series of appointments yet to come.



Your Excellency, we also extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on your overwhelming and well-deserved victory in the just-ended elections.



Your excellency, we cannot show appreciation enough and once again, the family, on behalf of the whole town, say a big THANK YOU.

God bless Ghana



God bless Your Excellency



God bless Bawku



God bless Sateem Yiridima



Signed

Alhaji Salifu Yakubu (Big Boy)



Elder

