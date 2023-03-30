Bawku Technical Institute closed down after violent clash with Bawku SHS

First year students will, however, remain on campus

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service has closed down the Bawku Technical Institute after students of the institute violently clashed with students of Bawku Senior High School on 25 March 2023.

The management of the Ghana TVET Service in a statement said upon advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council, it has closed down the school with immediate effect.



Students have, therefore, been ordered to vacate campus immediately.



First year students will, however, remain on campus to go through registration and orientation until the Easter break.

The security services, according to the statement, will be on hand to evacuate all the students to protect lives and properties.



Parents have been advised to take steps to pick up their wards from school.



