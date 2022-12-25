1
Bawku clash: 4 killed, 2 others injured in fresh attacks

Reports indicate at least 2 more people have also been critically wounded

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

At least, 4 people have been killed in fresh attacks in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Reports indicate at least 2 more people have also been critically wounded and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

The shootings occurred on Saturday, December 24, at a suburb widely believed to be inhabited by people who do not belong to any of the factions involved in the chieftaincy dispute.

Multiple sources have confirmed the incident to joy news but police continue to refuse to give more information.

Bawku divisional police commander Chief Superintendent, Adamu Seidu told Joy News correspondent, Albert Sore that he could confirm some killings but refused to give a number and declined to comment any further.


