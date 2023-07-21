Bawku conflict: Bawku-bound bus shot at, killing one and injuring several others

The police say they are on a manhunt for the persons behind the crime

An unidentified person has been reportedly killed after some persons believed to be linked to the ongoing chieftaincy conflict at Bawku, shot at their bus.

The bus, according to a statement by the Ghana Police Service, was a Bawku-bound vehicle from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The incident, the statement added, happened on the outskirts of the North East Region.



The early hours of Friday, July 21, 2023, incident is also said to have left several persons injured.



“The attack is believed to be in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave,” the statement stated.

It also indicated that personnel of the Service were on a manhunt for the perpetrators behind the crime, which the police say is believed to be in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the enclave.



“The Police is on a manhunt for a group of people who shot into a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus at the outskirt of Walewale this dawn killing one person and injuring seven others.



“An intelligence operation is currently ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested,” it added.



POLICE ON MANHUNT FOR A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO ATTACKED A BUS IN THE NORTH-EAST REGION



The Police is on a manhunt for a group of people who shot into a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus at the outskirt of Walewale this dawn killing one person and injuring seven others. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 21, 2023

