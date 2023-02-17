Bawku conflict: They even played soccer, ate together after peace talks - Prof. Agyekum recollects

Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has expressed worry over the Bawku Chieftaincy conflict, asking why the people cannot let peace reign in the community.

Prof. Kofi Agyekum, who was a member of the National Peace Council, recalled a time that he and the members of the Council set a meeting with the people of Mamprusi and Kusasi, those fuelling the conflict, to resolve the issue.



According to him, the meeting had ended peacefully and both parties had resolved to unite and restore calm in the community but this didn't last long as the conflict arose again.



"They even played soccer and ate together amidst laughter. But I don't know what spirit enters them when they return to the community because as soon as they went back, they started fighting again."



Prof. Kofi Agyekum, popularly called 'Opanyin Agyekum', was almost brought to tears while speaking about the Bawku conflict during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Thursday morning.

He wondered for how long will the conflict continue and for how people will suffer in the name of installing a Chief.



Opanyin Agyekum charged the residents, particularly those learned among them, to rise against the conflict by instituting measures to allow for peace in the community.



"The youth, particularly those who are well-learned, should intervene to make peace and unity reign," he urged.



